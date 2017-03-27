Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Law enforcement officers detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscomore
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow. REUTmore
Opposition supporters move a car to block the road to prevent the van transporting detained anti-corruption camore
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An opposition supporter gestures as he blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner anmore
Law enforcement officers line up along a street as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A law enforcement officer detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Opposition supporters hold posters and a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rallymore
An opposition supporter (C) blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and oppositiomore
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Opposition supporters attend a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny waves as he sits inside a police van after aftmore
A woman argues with law enforcement officers as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Law enforcement officers scuffles with opposition supporters blocking a van transporting detained anti-corruptmore
A opposition supporter holds a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in front more
