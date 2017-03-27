The sniper wars of Mosul
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' pmore
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance tomore
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants inmore
Iraqi special forces and federal police members hide from a sniper during a battle with Islamic State militantmore
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position at a destroyed museum, where Islamic State milimore
Federal police members stand inside a room where they said Islamic State sniper was hiding at a liberated partmore
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' pmore
Iraqi rapid response members prepare to cross a route to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in western Mmore
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces poses for the photographer during a battle with Islamic State milimore
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq dmore
Snipers of the Iraqi rapid response forces talk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERSmore
An Iraqi rapid response sniper aims his weapon toward a suspected Islamic State sniper's position in western Mmore
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, take cover from snipers in the Mithmore
A man displaced from Tahrir neighborhood cries over his son, who he said was killed by a sniper from the Islammore
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces take his position at a damage hospital from clashes during a battlmore
An Iraqi soldier uses his helmet to distract an opposing sniper during clashes with Islamic State militants atmore
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battmore
An Iraqi rapid response member moves from house to house through a hole in a wall to avoid being hit by Islamimore
A sniper of the Iraqi rapid response forces takes his position during a battle with Islamic State militants inmore
Iraqi rapid response forces take cover from snipers during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq dmore
A sniper from Iraq's Federal Police force takes aim at Islamic State positions from the roof of a house on themore
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battmore
