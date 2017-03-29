版本:
Plucked from the Mediterranean

Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 29, 2017. The Golfo Azzurro, a humanitarian vessel, rescued about 400 migrants - mainly from Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Gambia and Bangladesh - including 16 women and two children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 29, 2017. The Golfo Azzurro, a humanitarian vessel, rescued about 400 migrants - mainly from Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Gambia and Bangladesh - including 16 women and two children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help migrants during a search and rescue operation. They were found drifting in a wooden boat without power about 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the coast of Sabratha, the most frequently used departure point currently used by people smugglers in Libya, and will now be transported to Sicily. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help migrants during a search and rescue operation. They were found drifting in a wooden boat without power about 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the coast of Sabratha, the most frequently used departure point currently used by people smugglers in Libya, and will now be transported to Sicily. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. "The migrants kissed and hugged their rescuers and sang songs" after they were brought to safety, said Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis, who is onboard the Golfo Azzurro. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. "The migrants kissed and hugged their rescuers and sang songs" after they were brought to safety, said Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis, who is onboard the Golfo Azzurro. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kalifa Kujabi, 17, from Gambia, is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB during a search and rescue operation north. "My brother back home convinced me to make the trip," said Kalifa, 17, after the rescue. He said he played for Gambia's soccer academy and paid $600 for the passage. "My brother said that I can only have a future as a soccer player in Europe." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Kalifa Kujabi, 17, from Gambia, is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB during a search and rescue operation north. "My brother back home convinced me to make the trip," said Kalifa, 17, after the rescue. He said he played for Gambia's soccer academy and paid $600 for the passage. "My brother said that I can only have a future as a soccer player in Europe." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants are seen onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Migrants are seen onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers ferry migrants in their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers ferry migrants in their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A search and rescue Spanish air force aircraft flies overhead an overcrowded wooden vessel drifting in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
A search and rescue Spanish air force aircraft flies overhead an overcrowded wooden vessel drifting in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat reacts during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A migrant onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat reacts during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowd a wooden vessel during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Migrants overcrowd a wooden vessel during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Over 400 migrants are seen overcrowding a wooden vessel drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Over 400 migrants are seen overcrowding a wooden vessel drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help a migrant to board their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help a migrant to board their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A migrant is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
