Plucked from the Mediterranean
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactimore
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help migrants during a search and rescue operation. They were found dmore
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. "The migrants kissed and more
Kalifa Kujabi, 17, from Gambia, is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB during a search and rmore
A search and rescue Spanish air force aircraft flies overhead an overcrowded wooden vessel drifting in centralmore
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTmore
Over 400 migrants are seen overcrowding a wooden vessel drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yanmore
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of...
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually...
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.