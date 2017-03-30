Driven from Mosul
Displaced Iraqi people shelter from the rain on the street near the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlmore
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State are tranmore
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State are tranmore
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosmore
Displaced Iraqis run to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosumore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Smore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosumore
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq.more
A displaced Iraqi boy who had fled his home has his hair cut as he is seen reflected in a mirror at Hammam al-more
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes sit outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaibmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes look inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore
A displaced Iraqi sleeps while waiting to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militantmore
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State look outmore
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family carries a school bag at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khamore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes study inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
Displaced Iraqi baby who had fled her home is carried by her brother inside a tent in at Hammam al-Alil camp smore
An Iraqi soldier delivers rice to civilians during food delivery in Western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlmore
Iraqi women walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef more
