Photos of the week
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside more
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosulmore
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinmore
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the more
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omore
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airportmore
House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to more
The relative of an inmate looks at a police helicopter flying over the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke outmore
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosmore
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUmore
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support ramore
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains amore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in thmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosumore
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campanmore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau high fives a robotic arm as he takes part in a robotics demonstration amore
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern Califomore
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.