The frontlines of Mosul

Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 星期五
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 29日 星期三
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi Federal Police fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police take cover at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fires a weapon at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police fires a weapon at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police moves through a hole at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Iraqi Federal Police moves through a hole at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi family escape from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi family escape from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
