图片 | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 01:06 BJT

Pictures of the month: March

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
