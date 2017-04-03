Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
People take pictures of a burning ship as the government destroyed foreign boats that had been caught illegallmore
Two foreign flagged fishing boats registered in Papua New Guinea are destroyed by the Indonesian Navy after thmore
Three Malaysian fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing, by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fishemore
Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed for illegal fishing by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs amore
An Indonesian police boat is seen near Malaysian and Vietnamese fishing boats as they are destroyed for illegamore
The Indonesian navy scuttles foreign fishing vessels caught fishing illegally in Indonesian waters near Bitungmore
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Islmore
Four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats are destroyed in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesmore
An Indonesian navy ship sinks a fishing boat from Thailand off the coast of Surabaya after it was seized for fmore
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Memore
Indonesian Navy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries blow up the illegal fishing vessel the MV Vmore
Foreign fishing boats seized for illegal fishing are blown up near Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Februarymore
