Race to the French presidency
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidentmore
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charlmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party lmore
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential elmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidentiamore
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine more
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State...
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting...
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue...
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.