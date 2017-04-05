Drifting towards Europe
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Stmore
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Statmore
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lmore
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTmore
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (more
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being remore
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migramore
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lmore
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lmore
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phmore
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lumore
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after thmore
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS)more
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on boardmore
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lmore
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) shipmore
