图片 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:00 BJT

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
1 / 24
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
2 / 24
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
3 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
4 / 24
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
5 / 24
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6 / 24
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
7 / 24
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
8 / 24
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
9 / 24
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
10 / 24
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
11 / 24
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
12 / 24
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
13 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
14 / 24
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
15 / 24
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
16 / 24
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
17 / 24
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
18 / 24
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
19 / 24
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
20 / 24
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
21 / 24
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
22 / 24
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
23 / 24
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
24 / 24
Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in...

2017年 4月 6日
Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

2017年 4月 6日
The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the...

2017年 4月 5日
The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

2017年 4月 5日

