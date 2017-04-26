Inside the North Korean military
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUmore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment ofmore
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCmore
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNmore
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Sumore
A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghamore
Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Wormore
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined umore
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategimore
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be more
Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People'more
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of themore
A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS
Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. more
Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknmore
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, oppomore
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islemore
