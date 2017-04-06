版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 01:05 BJT

America in the Great War

An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions. Courtesy Library of Congress

An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
1 / 25
An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, in 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress

An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trencmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, in 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
2 / 25
U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army

U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army
Close
3 / 25
Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White. Photograph taken in Ancerviller, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and cmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White. Photograph taken in Ancerviller, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
4 / 25
American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Limore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
5 / 25
American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress

American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
6 / 25
American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
7 / 25
American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
8 / 25
American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
9 / 25
U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
10 / 25
Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
11 / 25
American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army

American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army
Close
12 / 25
A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
13 / 25
American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Coumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
14 / 25
U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. The division would later become the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Courtesy U.S. Army

U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. Thmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. The division would later become the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Courtesy U.S. Army
Close
15 / 25
American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
16 / 25
American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
17 / 25
U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
18 / 25
American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen inmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
19 / 25
Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France.more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
20 / 25
American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
21 / 25
An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army

An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army
Close
22 / 25
American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 6, 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the oceamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 6, 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
23 / 25
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
24 / 25
U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congress
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

下一个

Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

Army draft anxiety for transgender Thais

For many transgender women in Thailand, the obligation to respond to the army draft can be a nightmare when they turn 21.

2017年 4月 7日
Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

2017年 4月 6日
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

2017年 4月 6日
Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

2017年 4月 6日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐