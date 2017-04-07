Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lmore
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Mmore
President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatmore
China's first lady Peng Liyuan hugs a student as she and first lady Melania Trump visit Bak Middle School of tmore
China's first lady Peng Liyuan speaks with students as she and first lady Melania Trump visit Bak Middle Schoomore
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan listen as students, conducted by teacher Nancy Beemore
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTEmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lamore
President Donald Trump interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida.more
China's first lady Peng Liyuan talks with Trump Senior Advisor Jared Kushner as they attend a dinner at the stmore
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a dinner accompanied by first ladies Peng Liyuamore
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a dinner at the start of their summit at Trump'more
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTEmore
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Lmore
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm more
下一个
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.