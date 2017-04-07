U.S. missile strike on Syria
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Semore
President Trump meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Smore
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Semore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part ofmore
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria in an image released by the Pentagon after announcing U.S. forces conducted a more
An unidentified Syrian military official reads a statement from the army command. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranmore
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV
President Trump delivers an statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Wmore
Senior advisor Steve Bannon stands between Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and Ivankmore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part ofmore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part ofmore
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranmore
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria in an image released by the Pentagon after announcing U.S. forces conducted a more
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranmore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranmore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Semore
下一个
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.