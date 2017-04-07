U.S. missile strike on Syria

President Trump meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Smore

President Trump meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes. The White House/Handout via REUTERS

