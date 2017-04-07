版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 23:00 BJT

South Africans protest against President Zuma

An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) party and of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) party and of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma rmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) party and of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Close
1 / 20
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from the police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from the policemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from the police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 20
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
4 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
5 / 20
People in a beauty salon look on as demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

People in a beauty salon look on as demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Afrimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
People in a beauty salon look on as demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
6 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
7 / 20
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts aftmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
9 / 20
Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma clash with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma clash with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 201more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma clash with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban,more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
11 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
13 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Johannmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Close
14 / 20
A protester takes part in a march calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A protester takes part in a march calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, Somore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A protester takes part in a march calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
15 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban,more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durbamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
17 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretormore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wait for marchers outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wait for marchers outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wait for marchers outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
19 / 20
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 4月 7日
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it...

2017年 4月 7日
America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

2017年 4月 7日
Ghosts of Chernobyl

Ghosts of Chernobyl

Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.

2017年 4月 6日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐