Photos of the week
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTEmore
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the tmore
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue omore
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Gamore
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief pacmore
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makesmore
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev,more
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The "Porte d'Aval", a famous arch of the Etretat's cliffs, is seen amidst sea mist in western France. REUTERS/more
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersbmore
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaimore
A displaced Iraqi boy who had fled his home with family looks out a bus window after arriving at Hammam al-Alimore
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposedmore
Jared Kushner (R), Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Bmore
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tmore
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains more
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulmore
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Stmore
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000 acre (2400 hectmore
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.