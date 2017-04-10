版本:
中国
2017年 4月 11日

University of Mosul in ruins

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A burnt out car is seen in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Workers clean debris of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Iraq's Federal Police member pours tea at the entrance of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A worker cleans debris of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 31日 星期二
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
General view of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A woman walks in front of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
