Mosul's lion and bear saved

Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan, April 11, 2017. The last two surviving animals from Mosul's dilapidated zoo arrived this week at an animal shelter in Jordan, after months of malnutrition and a long journey out of Iraq that included being stuck at the border for 12 days. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan, April 11, 2017. The last two surviving animals from Mosul's dilapidated zoo arrived this week at an animal shelter in Jordan, after months of malnutrition and a long journey out of Iraq that included being stuck at the border for 12 days. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A bear stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq, February 21, 2017. Simba the lion and Lola the bear lived in a once-peaceful animal park that has been destroyed by months of fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. The park, located in Eastern Mosul, was retaken by Iraqi forces earlier this year. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A bear stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq, February 21, 2017. Simba the lion and Lola the bear lived in a once-peaceful animal park that has been destroyed by months of fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. The park, located in Eastern Mosul, was retaken by Iraqi forces earlier this year. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Neighbours fed Simba and Lola until the fighting became too fierce. They said a shell once hit the park, sending hungry monkeys out of their enclosures. Other animals were killed, died of starvation or escaped. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Neighbours fed Simba and Lola until the fighting became too fierce. They said a shell once hit the park, sending hungry monkeys out of their enclosures. Other animals were killed, died of starvation or escaped. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. Amir Khalil, a vet from animal charity Four Paws who saw the animals in Mosul in February and organized their transfer to Jordan, said the animals were in a dire state. At the time, he diagnosed skin lesions, joint problems and eye inflammation in the lion and diarrhoea and bad teeth in the bear. "They were on the brink of death. Now they are able to move, they have gained weight. Physically, they are doing better," Khalil said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. Amir Khalil, a vet from animal charity Four Paws who saw the animals in Mosul in February and organized their transfer to Jordan, said the animals were in a dire state. At the time, he diagnosed skin lesions, joint problems and eye inflammation in the lion and diarrhoea and bad teeth in the bear. "They were on the brink of death. Now they are able to move, they have gained weight. Physically, they are doing better," Khalil said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Back in Jordan, Lola hesitated to come out of her travel crate until she spotted a green apple - a sure sign of better things ahead. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Back in Jordan, Lola hesitated to come out of her travel crate until she spotted a green apple - a sure sign of better things ahead. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. The two animals will go through a rehabilitation program that involves hand-feeding them through the fence before being transferred to larger enclosures when their health stabilizes. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. The two animals will go through a rehabilitation program that involves hand-feeding them through the fence before being transferred to larger enclosures when their health stabilizes. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Customs workers carry cages of Simba the lion and Lola the bear at Queen Alia International airport in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Customs workers carry cages of Simba the lion and Lola the bear at Queen Alia International airport in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" gives treatment to a lion at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A member of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" gives treatment to a lion at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A bear reacts in a cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A bear reacts in a cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Simba the lion looks at a military helicopter flying over Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Simba the lion looks at a military helicopter flying over Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 星期五
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A local volunteer working with the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" feeds a dead bird to a lion as he provides treatment to animals at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A local volunteer working with the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" feeds a dead bird to a lion as he provides treatment to animals at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Local staff and members of of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" carry out a check-up on a lion at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Local staff and members of of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" carry out a check-up on a lion at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
