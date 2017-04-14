版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 15日 星期六 06:05 BJT

Photos of the week

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, Amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
2 / 20
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017.more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 20
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 20
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Fronmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 20
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 20
Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa, April 12 ,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa, April 12 ,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 20
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 12日 星期三
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 20
Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 9日 星期日
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 20
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronautmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
13 / 20
A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea at Dandong in China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea at Dandong in China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 20
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombstone of J.R. Gregoire, an ancestor who died during fighting in WWII, during their visit at the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer, France, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 10日 星期一
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombstone of J.R. Gregoire, an ancestor who died during fighting in WWII, during their visit at the Canadian War Cemetery in Beny-sur-Mer, France, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 20
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle afmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 20
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 星期六
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 20
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists knmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
18 / 20
An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southern town of Beslan, Russia, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southermore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 星期四
An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southern town of Beslan, Russia, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Close
19 / 20
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Smore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 14日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 12日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 12日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 11日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐