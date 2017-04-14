Photos of the week
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kamore
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, Amore
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017.more
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after more
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them more
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Fronmore
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sumore
Protesters hold placards as they march in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Prmore
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 12more
Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall imore
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on debris outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 9, 2017. REUTERSmore
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dmore
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronautmore
A taxi is parked in front of retired airplane and tank on display, at a Chinese village bordering North Korea more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier pay their respects at the tombmore
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle afmore
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 8, 2more
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists knmore
An interior view shows the building of a school, which was seized by Islamist militants in 2004 in the southermore
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Smore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.