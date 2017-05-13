Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore
Riot security forces uses a pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying againstmore
Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security formore
Elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The crowd, includimore
A nun (R) confronts riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuelamore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. "Each tear gas canister comore
A police officer tries to calm the people down as elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolamore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Since launching protests amore
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore
Elderly opposition supporters confront security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caramore
Riot security forces use pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against Prmore
An opposition supporter confronts riot security forces with a sign that reads "No more repression" during a ramore
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore
An opposition supporter in a wheelchair carries a sign with a Venezuela's constitution glued to it and that remore
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore
