版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:40 BJT

North Korea's latest missile launch

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNAmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12). KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by Nomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 星期六
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 13, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
8 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

下一个

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...

2017年 5月 13日
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...

2017年 5月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 5月 13日
Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible...

2017年 5月 13日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐