版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 21:36 BJT

Macron takes power in France

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
2 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc demore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
4 / 19
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between oumore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
5 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
6 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
7 / 19
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
8 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
9 / 19
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
Close
12 / 19
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handovmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 19
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to atmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 19
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc demore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Close
15 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
16 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
17 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc demore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
18 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

下一个

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

2017年 5月 13日
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

2017年 5月 11日
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three...

2017年 5月 9日
Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

2017年 5月 8日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐