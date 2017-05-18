版本:
Endgame in Mosul

A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army carry their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Iraqi army carry their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke is seen as Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces clash with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Smoke is seen as Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces clash with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Federal police looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A member of Federal police looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west Mosu. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west Mosu. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Packs of blood are seen during a blood donation campaign at Ibn al-Atheer hospital in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 星期六
Packs of blood are seen during a blood donation campaign at Ibn al-Atheer hospital in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Burnt medicine bottles are seen at a hospital damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 星期日
Burnt medicine bottles are seen at a hospital damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy drinks water as he flees with his family during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A displaced Iraqi boy drinks water as he flees with his family during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Federal Police gets ready on a frontline during clashes with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
A member of Iraqi Federal Police gets ready on a frontline during clashes with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of Federal police looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A member of Federal police looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi rapid response force enters a house through a hole in a wall to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
A member of Iraqi rapid response force enters a house through a hole in a wall to avoid being hit by Islamic State snipers in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 星期四
A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge has been temporarily closed, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 星期六
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge has been temporarily closed, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
