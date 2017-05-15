版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 00:46 BJT

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
1 / 10
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rally against the mutiny, in Bouake. REUTERS/Stringer

An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rallmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 星期日
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rally against the mutiny, in Bouake. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
3 / 10
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
4 / 10
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the cmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 星期六
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
5 / 10
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercialmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 星期六
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
6 / 10
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
7 / 10
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
8 / 10
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
9 / 10
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's latest missile launch

下一个

North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's successful missile test-launch signals major advances in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

2017年 5月 15日
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...

2017年 5月 13日
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...

2017年 5月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 5月 13日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐