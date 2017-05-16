Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment blocks. The draft law on renovation envisages moving some Muscovites into modern flats but has also fuelled concerns about property rights, a year after city authorities provoked an outcry among small businesses by bulldozing many street kiosks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

