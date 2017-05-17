版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:30 BJT

Another Confederate statue removed

A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to Citmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
1 / 11
Da Truth Brass Band shows up to support a construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Da Truth Brass Band shows up to support a construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate Generamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Da Truth Brass Band shows up to support a construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
2 / 11
Protesters demonstrate as a crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Protesters demonstrate as a crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Protesters demonstrate as a crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
3 / 11
Tony Coleman takes his two-year-old son, T.J. Coleman, to see the removal of a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Tony Coleman takes his two-year-old son, T.J. Coleman, to see the removal of a monument of Confederate Generalmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Tony Coleman takes his two-year-old son, T.J. Coleman, to see the removal of a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
4 / 11
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
5 / 11
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
6 / 11
Protesters yell as a crew works to remove the monument. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Protesters yell as a crew works to remove the monument. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Protesters yell as a crew works to remove the monument. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
7 / 11
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
8 / 11
Sidney Bechet Blanchard and her father, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, live stream as the crew works. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Sidney Bechet Blanchard and her father, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, live stream as the crew works. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
Sidney Bechet Blanchard and her father, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, live stream as the crew works. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
9 / 11
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
10 / 11
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 星期三
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

下一个

Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s...

2017年 5月 16日
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 180 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

2017年 5月 16日
Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...

2017年 5月 16日
North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's latest missile launch

North Korea's successful missile test-launch signals major advances in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.

2017年 5月 15日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐