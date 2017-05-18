版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 21:00 BJT

Building collapse in Sri Lanka

Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A member of a rescue team looks for victims during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
A military official works during a rescue mission after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members after a building collapsed in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
