Shields of protest
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
An opposition supporter protects himself while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Presimore
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying againsmore
An opposition supporters uses a home made shield with a painting resembling Venezuela's President Nicolas Madumore
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Cmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
An opposition supporter clashes with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Cmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Opposition supporters protect themselves with homemade shields while clashing with riot police during a rally more
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore
Opposition supporters look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolamore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Carmore
Military police take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against Pmore
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inmore
