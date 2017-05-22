North Korea's rockets
The intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS
A missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials durinmore
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12. KCNA via REUTERmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic mmore
Ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force, Jmore
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force, July 2014. more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by umore
A test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10, June 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launmore
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2, February 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean navy truck carries the 'Pukkuksong' submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) during a militamore
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown locatmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Koreanmore
Underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
