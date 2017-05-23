版本:
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast. @ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Still image taken from video shows a street scene near Manchester Arena after a blast. FACEBOOK: CALIMARCO PT-PERSONAL TRAINER / INSTAGRAM: CALIMARCOPT/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
People fleeing Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had been performing. TWITTER.COM/HANNAWWH/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
A person looks on outside the Manchester Arena. @ChrisPawley1/ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
A person runs outside the Manchester Arena. @ChrisPawley1/ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
People sit by the side of the road next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Forensics investigators work at the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
