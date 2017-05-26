Mourning for Manchester
A woman wears a union jack hijab in St Ann's square, in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Charlotte Campbell (C) looks at flowers outside Tottington high school, in memory of her daughter Olivia Campbmore
Flowers are left outside Tottington high school, in memory of pupil Olivia Campbell who was killed during the more
People react as they take part in a vigil at Manchester Arena, in Royton, near Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People look at tributes to the victims in central Manchester. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Almore
A Muslim man named Sadiq Patel comforts a Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black next to floral tributes in Albmore
A Muslim man named Sadiq Patel and a Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black walk by floral tributes in Albert Smore
Messages and floral tributes left for the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena lie around the statue in Smore
A young woman reacts as she holds a rose while looking at the messages and floral tributes left for the victimmore
Manchester United players observe a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack beformore
A tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack is displayed at Times Square in New York City, New Yormore
People hold hands during a multifaith vigil for victims of the attack on the Manchester Arena, in Manchester. more
City council employees move flowers from the townhall in Albert Square to St Ann's Square in Manchester, Britamore
A woman reacts during a multifaith vigil for victims of the attack on the Manchester Arena, in Manchester. REUmore
Women pay their respects following a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A message is left for the victims in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman looks at flowers in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men light candles following a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Flowers and messages are left for the victims in central Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Women embrace after lighting candles in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait to take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman holds a placard as people take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman holds flowers as she takes part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People take part in a vigil for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena, in Trafalgar Sqmore
A woman holds a placard as she take part in a vigil in central Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An artist writes a message on the pavement in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman lays flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Stamore
Flowers and messages for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Stamore
A man photographs a sign in Manchester. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cannes Film Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux, Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure, actress more
European Union flags lowered at half-mast outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. REUTERS/more
A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims in central Manchester. more
