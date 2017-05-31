Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels
A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore
Government soldiers reach for children being carried down from a truck after they were rescued from their homemore
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute groumore
A government soldier carries a girl who was rescued along with twenty other residents as the government troopsmore
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
A government soldier and a rescuer carry children after they were rescued from their homes, as government troomore
A sniper bullet shatters a mirror during fighting between government soldiers and the Maute group in Marawi Cimore
A view of a fire caused by continued fighting between the government soldiers and the Maute group, in Marawi Cmore
A Philippine Marine runs for cover near the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Philippine Air Force attack helicopter fires a rocket as they continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi more
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an Islamic State flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers fighting the Maute group watch a helicopter attack as they take a break inside a military more
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Maute group, near a mosque in Marawi Citmore
A resident, displaced by fighting between government soldiers and the Maute group is helped being evacuated inmore
A woman displaced by fighting between government soldiers and Maute group rests near a cat at a makeshift evacmore
Philippine Marines advance their positions as more soldiers reinforce to fight the Maute group in Marawi City.more
People stand on a roadside as billowing smoke is seen at the site of fighting between government soldiers and more
A rosary is pictured on the uniform of a government soldier fighting the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Emore
Children who were displaced due to fighting between government soldiers and the Maute militant group, look outmore
A man stands on the rooftop of his house overlooking smoke from burning houses in Marawi City due to fighting more
A resident holds a white flag while talking to a government soldier in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier fighting the Maute group takes up position in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier stops a woman at a military checkpoint in a residential neighborhood in Marawi City. REUTmore
A government soldier fighting the Maute group holds a weapon as he takes cover in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik Demore
Evacuees walk past a government soldier who is manning a checkpoint at a main street of Marawi city. REUTERS/Rmore
An OV-10 bomber flies to drop bombs during a continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute groupmore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte comforts a woman as he visits the wake of soldiers killed in Marawi city more
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken overmore
Residents walk on a grassy area to the evacuation center of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier runs towards his colleague. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents walk with their belongings to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops walk past a mosque before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A rosary is seen hanging on a vest of a government soldier while praying before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Rmore
Government troops pray before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops during an assault on insurgents. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents eat their meals at the evacuation center in Baloi, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A wounded soldier on a military truck. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Evacuees watch government troops preparing for their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An armored personnel carrier and government troops prior to the assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
