Obama and Merkel reunite

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Sierra Sims attend a discussion. Obama said he had spent the last four months "trying to catch up with my sleep" and spending more time with his family. "I'm very proud of the work I did as president," he said to cheers, adding he was especially proud of health care reform. "My hope was to get 100 percent of people health care. We didn't quite achieve that but we were able to get 20 million people health care who didn't have it before. Certainly I have some regrets that we weren't able to get everyone health care. Now some of the progress we made is imperiled because a significant debate is taking place in the United States," he added, again avoiding direct mention of Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the so-called Obamacare. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

