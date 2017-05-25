NATO in the modern world
A B-52 bomber is watched by a group of curious onlookers as it lands at RAF Fairford, February 21, 1999. The Bmore
A man pats a dog in front of local red cross office and police station destroyed in the previous night's NATO more
U.S. soldiers mark Veteran's Day on November 11, 2004 at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo. Around 1,800 U.S. soldiers more
French soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of their comrade during a ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 17, more
German soldiers from the NATO-led international peacekeepers cheer, as they watch Germany score a goal againstmore
British soldiers with the NATO force try to secure the site of a suicide attack in Afghanistan's southern Helmmore
Outgoing NATO commander in Afghanistan British General David Richards (R) hugs NATO's new commander in Afghanimore
A Kosovo Albanian walks past the ruins of the former communist reception building in the national park near thmore
Czech troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR prepare to reinforce Kosovo police units during a Serb more
French NATO peacekeeping vehicles burn during clashes with Serb protesters in the ethnically divided city of Mmore
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa walks past French soldiers from the NATO in Kabul April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmadmore
Then President George W. Bush and other leaders get into position for the family photo of the NATO heads of stmore
French riot police run for cover as a colleague fires a teargas grenade at an anti-NATO protester in a suburb more
An anti-NATO protester marches towards a police road block during a rally against the NATO summit in Strasbourmore
Soldiers are driven from the Mukhrovani military base some 10 km (6 miles) east of Tbilisi after a mutiny May more
Soldiers from different countries led by a U.S. military instructor march during a NATO exercise named "Coopermore
Marines from NATO's Turkish frigate Gaziantep arrest suspected pirates on their skiff in the Gulf of Aden Augumore
A Canadian army medic examines one of eight children brought to a forward operating base after they fell gravemore
An Italian soldier of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) gestures as he stands guard near tmore
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Amore
A priest blesses servicemen from the 31st battalion of Georgian Armed Forces during a farewell ceremony at Vazmore
Kazakh soldiers rest in an amphibious vehicle while crossing the Ili river during Steppe Eagle 2010, outside Amore
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakismore
NATO troops from Georgia sleep on a bench while waiting for a flight at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan'smore
A man lies in red paint on a road during a protest against the NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, November 20, 2more
A NATO helicopter fires a missile on the roof of the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul June 29, 2011. At least 1more
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fumore
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stromore
Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the more
Leaders watch a ceremony honoring NATO military personnel for their service the NATO Summit meeting in Chicagomore
NATO soldiers take cover from dust and debris from a Chinook helicopter landing after a security handover ceremore
A NATO helicopter flies overhead Kabul International Airport, during an attack on the airport in Kabul July 17more
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Smore
A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off more
French President Francois Hollande pays his respect near the flag-draped coffins of the nine French Air Force more
A Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter plane patrols over the Baltics during a NATO air policing mission from Zoknmore
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C., participate in a massive airdrop fmore
U.S. army soldiers attend an official welcoming ceremony for U.S. troops deployed to Poland as part of NATO bumore
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germanmore
German army soldiers rest after NATO encanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade milimore
The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgimore
An aerial view of the new NATO Headquarters, made available on the NATO website. Member nations will inauguratmore
下一个
Obama and Merkel reunite
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a discussion on democracy in Berlin, making his first speech in Europe since...
Victims of Manchester
The names of victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
Survivors of Manchester
The Queen visits patients injured in the Manchester Arena blast at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Taiwan's constitutional court declares that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.