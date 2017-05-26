版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 27日 星期六 00:21 BJT

Photos of the week

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro runs amidst opposition supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Marco Bello
1 / 20
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had beemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Andrew Yates
2 / 20
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Beawiharta
3 / 20
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4 / 20
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
5 / 20
Ismail Zulfic, 6-year old armless swimmer jumps in water in Olympic Pool Otoka in Sarajevo, May 18, 2017. Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition. At the competition in Croatia, Ismail was cheered on by members of his swimming club, set up by Amel Kapo to coach disabled swimmers, and by his parents, who drive him twice a week to Sarajevo, 70 km (45 miles) from their home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica for swimming lessons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Ismail Zulfic, 6-year old armless swimmer jumps in water in Olympic Pool Otoka in Sarajevo, May 18, 2017. Zulfmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
6 / 20
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest comore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7 / 20
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq May 23, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Stringer
8 / 20
A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religious festival honouring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religiomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 星期日
REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
9 / 20
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
10 / 20
70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl" presented as part of 70th Anniversary Events - Cannes, France. 23/05/2017. Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl" presented as part of 70more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11 / 20
People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Darren Staples
12 / 20
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilised tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeastern costal city of Fortaleza, Brazil, May 3, 2017. Researchers in Brazil are experimenting with a new treatment for severe burns using the skin of tilapia fish, an unorthodox procedure they say can ease the pain of victims and cut medical costs. Frozen pig skin and even human tissue have long been placed on burns to keep them moist and allow the transfer of collagen, a protein that promotes healing. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilised tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
13 / 20
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
14 / 20
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken overmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
15 / 20
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey rests on a lion as he performs for the last time during the last show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey rests on a lion as he performs for the last time during the last show of the Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
16 / 20
Clowns participate in a parade during Clown Day celebrations in Lima, Peru May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Clowns participate in a parade during Clown Day celebrations in Lima, Peru May 25, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
17 / 20
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, located on the bank of the Angara River in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, lomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
18 / 20
Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supportersmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
19 / 20
President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
20 / 20
