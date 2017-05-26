版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 27日 星期六 00:56 BJT

First lady Melania Trump abroad

First lady Melania Trump arrives in Duomo's square in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
First lady Melania Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the Royal Court in Riyadh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
First lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
First lady Melania Trump visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 星期日
President Trump and first lady Melania hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Brussels Airport. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
First lady Melania Trump chats with children as she visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 星期日
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
President Trump and first lady Melania are welcomed by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 星期日
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
First lady Melania Trump arrive for a group picture at the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 5月 26日 星期五
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
First lady Melania Trump visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 星期日
First lady Melania Trump at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
