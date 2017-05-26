The life of John F. Kennedy
(L-R) Joseph Kennedy Jr., Kathleen Kennedy, Rosemary Kennedy and John F. Kennedy in Cohasset, Massachusetts, cmore
The Kennedy children, (L-R) Jean, Bobby, Patricia, Eunice, Kathleen, Rosemary, Jack, Joe Jr. pose for a familymore
John F. Kennedy with family dog, Bobby, in Hyannis Port, 925. REUTERS/Courtesy John F. Kennedy Library Founmore
Kennedy juggles during his trip to Europe, in Nuremberg, Germany, 1937. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidentiamore
Kennedy holds the dog "Dunker" during his tour of Europe in the summer of 1937, in The Hague. REUTERS/John more
U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy aboard the Patrol Torpedo boat PT-109 boat during World War II, March 1942. REmore
Congressman Kennedy walks in the Bunker Hill Day Parade in Charlestown, Massachusetts,1950. REUTERS/John more
Senator Kennedy shakes hands with workers in Medford Square in Massachusetts, 1958. REUTERS/John F. Kennedymore
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with Senator Kennedy in Hyannis Port, 1953. REUTERS/John F. Kennedy Presidential more
President Kennedy speaks during his inauguration at the Capitol, 1961. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/The White House/Jomore
President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball, 1961. Ethmore
Kennedy meets with Nikita Khrushchev, former chairman of the council of Ministers of the Soviet Union, at the more
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie sit in a car in front of Blair House in Washington,1961. REUTERS/Abmore
President Kennedy meets with representatives from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peopmore
President Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House, 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Mmore
President Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn, Jr. look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 more
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux, minister of state for cultumore
President Kennedy meets Nguyen Dinh Thuan, then Vietnamese Secretary of State in Charge of Security Coordinatimore
President Kennedy and first lady Jackie watch the first of the 1962 America's Cup races aboard the USS Joseph more
President Kennedy meets with his brother, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, at the White House, 1962.more
President Kennedy signs a proclamation for the interdiction of the delivery of offensive weapons to Cuba durinmore
President Kennedy sits onboard the U.S. Coast Guard yacht Manitou off the coast of Maine, 1962. REUTERS/Robermore
President Kennedy visits with his daughter Caroline during Easter holiday celebrations at the residence rentedmore
President Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, 1963. REUTERS/Cecilmore
President Kennedy kisses his father Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. before boarding Marine One to depart Hyannis Port, Mmore
President Kennedy, his brother Senator Edward Kennedy and his daughter Caroline watch as Kennedy's longtime frmore
President Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, 1963. REUTERS/Cemore
President Kennedy joined by his brothers at the White House, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/Johmore
President Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Islanmore
President Kennedy meets with Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gemore
President Kennedy in an undated photo. REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library and Museum
President Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from undermore
President Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One after arriving at Lomore
President Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife are pictured riding in more
下一个
First lady Melania Trump abroad
First lady Melania Trump joins her husband for their first trip abroad since assuming office.
NATO in the modern world
The missions of the North American Treaty Organization since the Kosovo conflict.
Obama and Merkel reunite
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a discussion on democracy in Berlin, making his first speech in Europe since...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.