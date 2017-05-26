Photos of the week
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had beemore
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. more
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have more
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22more
Ismail Zulfic, 6-year old armless swimmer jumps in water in Olympic Pool Otoka in Sarajevo, May 18, 2017. Zulfmore
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest comore
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Momore
A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religiomore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa more
70th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl" presented as part of 70more
People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERSmore
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilised tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeamore
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at more
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken overmore
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey rests on a lion as he performs for the last time during the last show of the Rmore
Clowns participate in a parade during Clown Day celebrations in Lima, Peru May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Parmore
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, lomore
Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supportersmore
President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussemore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.