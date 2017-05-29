版本:
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 星期日
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 星期日
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces and the Iraqi Federal Police move among their vehicles during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
