2017年 5月 30日

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 星期日
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 星期日
A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
