Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia.
Muslims carry carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade.
