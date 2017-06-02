版本:
Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque

Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims carry carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims carry carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. In the Serbian capital of around 1.6 million, there are about 20,000 practising Muslims and only one mosque, which was built in 1575 when the Balkans were ruled by Ottoman Turks. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. In the Serbian capital of around 1.6 million, there are about 20,000 practising Muslims and only one mosque, which was built in 1575 when the Balkans were ruled by Ottoman Turks. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Muslim boy cleans carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
A Muslim boy cleans carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims prepare carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 6月 2日
Muslims prepare carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
