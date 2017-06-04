版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 4日 星期日 11:00 BJT

Multiple attacks in London

People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Idle buses are seen from the west side of London Bridge after an incident in the area in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police officers get changed as they attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 4日 星期日
