Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
A Juventus fan is helped to walk as the fans gathered in San Carlo Square run away following panic created by more
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan sits injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers. REUTERSmore
A Juventus fan walks injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
San Carlo Square is seen as Juventus fans run away. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A cardboard Champions League cup is seen on the ground left in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the goal scored by Juventus' Mario Mandzukic as they watch the match on a giant more
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square before the match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottmore
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans pose in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan shows a tattoo reading "Juve" in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottmore
