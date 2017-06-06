The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi military armoured fighting vehicle drives past a burning Iraqi military truck after it was hit by Islmore
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi militamore
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTmore
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches decoy flares over western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi military tank is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De more
Civilians look at a member of Iraqi military forces inside a vehicle in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police gesture as they return to their position to fight the Islamic State militants more
Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as an Iraqi national flag flutters at the frontline in western more
A captain of the Iraqi Federal police makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstanmore
Members of Iraqi military forces rest, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises from clashes in al-Zanjili neighbourhood, north of the Old City district of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Almore
Members of the Iraqi Federal police carry their gear at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal police rest next to a wall at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstmore
Smoke rises over western Mosul as Iraqi forces continue their offensive against Islamic State militants, in Momore
Members of the Iraqi Federal police are seen at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi rapid response makes his way at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinmore
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Komore
A wounded displaced Iraqi man who fled from clashes, carries his child in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore
Wounded displaced Iraqi children who fled from clashes get treatment in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of federal police walk in a destroyed building at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTmore
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires a mortar shell against Islamic State militants positions in more
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from clashes are pictured in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A military vehicle of Iraqi rapid response forces is seen in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Helmets for Iraqi Federal police are seen at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mmore
Smoke rises from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa more
下一个
Venezuela's protest medics
Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Israel's Six-Day War
Images from the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, on the 50th anniversary of the conflict.
Concert for Manchester
Ariana Grande headlines a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month.
Multiple attacks in London
Attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area of bars and restaurants in what...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.