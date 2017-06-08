版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 20:00 BJT

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The felt bodega

The felt bodega

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.

2017年 6月 7日
Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

2017年 6月 6日
Apple developer conference

Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

2017年 6月 6日
In the face of nature

People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.

2017年 6月 6日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

