版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 00:25 BJT

Britain votes

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesture at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, and his wife Rosemary (not pictured) arrive at a counting centre during Britain's election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, stand outside a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Stephen Kinnock of the Labour Party poses with his father Neil Kinnock, and his wife Denmark's former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt at the count for his seat in Britain's general election in Aberavon, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Sharon Hodgson of the Labour Party smiles next to Conservative Party candidate Jonathan Gullis after winning the seat of Washington and Sunderland West at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed Sykes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party arrives at the counting centre for Britain's general election, in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip arrive at the count centre for her seat for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Members of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party react as votes are counted for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Labour Party candidate for Boston and Skegness Paul Kenny shows off his cufflinks at at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed Sykes

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Police stand guard as votes are counted for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Ballot boxes arrive for counting, at a counting centre for Britain's general election, in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain�s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Party activists observe ballots being tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
