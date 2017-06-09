UK election debacle
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May addresses the country as her husband looks on after Britain's election amore
Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in more
Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Buckingham Palace with her husband Philip after meeting the Queen, in Londonmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, leaves the Labour Party's Headquarters on the mornmore
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, addresses the media after Britain's election, at his pmore
Protestor wearing a Theresa May mask is seen the day after Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcomore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, arrives at the Labour Party's Headquarters in Londmore
Office workers look on from a building next to the Labour Party's Headquarters in London. REUTERS/Marko Djuricmore
Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party speaks during a press conference at Boston West Gmore
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon addresses journalists in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, imore
John McDonnell arrives at the Labour Party's Headquarters in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's closest advisors, leave the Conservative Pmore
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesturmore
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the gemore
10 Downing Street is pictured on the night of Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
