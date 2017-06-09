China's Friday Night Lights
Adults applaud a player of the Sharklets after his team was defeated by the Eagles during their Future League more
The Sharklets (blue shirts) play the Eagles in a Future League American football youth league match in Beijingmore
Friends and relatives watch an Eagles training session of the Future League American football youth league teamore
An Eagles player has his shoelaces tied before he plays the Sharklets in a Future League American football youmore
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles listens to her father before she plays the Sharklets in their Future Leagumore
Sharklets players (blue shirts) defend against the Eagles during their Future League American football youth lmore
Friends and relatives take pictures of the Future League American football youth league match between the Sharmore
An Eagles player celebrates during a training session of the Future League American football youth league teammore
Eagles coach Ivan Vitkovskyi talks to his team before their Future League American football youth league matchmore
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles gives a post-game interview after her team defeated the Sharklets in theirmore
A player of the Sharklets reacts as he plays the Eagles during their Future League American football youth leamore
Nine year-old Lisa Li of the Eagles runs to score against the Sharklets during their Future League American fomore
A player of the Eagles leaves the pitch after his team defeated the Sharklets in the Future League American fomore
Players of the Eagles celebrate after their team defeated the Sharklets in their Future League American footbamore
Adults console players of the Sharklets after they lost to the Eagles in their Future League American footballmore
Eagles players celebrate after they defeated the Sharklets in a Future League American football youth league mmore
Eagles players rest during a break in their Future League American football youth league match against the Shamore
An adult wipes the face of an Eagles player during a training session of the Future League American football ymore
A player of the Eagles rests before his match against the Sharklets in the Future League American football youmore
