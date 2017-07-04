版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 4日 星期二 22:30 BJT

North Korea tests first ICBM

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017. North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017. North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch, which North Korea's state media said was ordered and supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, sent the rocket 933 km (580 miles) reaching an altitude of 2,802 km over a flight time of 39 minutes. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch, which North Korea's state media said was ordered and supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, sent the rocket 933 km (580 miles) reaching an altitude of 2,802 km over a flight time of 39 minutes. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. The launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons programme, which it has pursued in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. The launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons programme, which it has pursued in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need an ICBM with a range of 8,000 km (4,800 miles) or more, a warhead small enough to be mounted on it and technology to ensure its stable re-entry into the atmosphere. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need an ICBM with a range of 8,000 km (4,800 miles) or more, a warhead small enough to be mounted on it and technology to ensure its stable re-entry into the atmosphere. KCNA/via REUTERS
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km, underscoring major advances in its programme. Other analysts said they believed its range was not so far. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km, underscoring major advances in its programme. Other analysts said they believed its range was not so far. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Officials from South Korea, Japan and the United States said the missile landed in the sea in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after being launched on a high trajectory from near an airfield northwest of the North's capital, Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Officials from South Korea, Japan and the United States said the missile landed in the sea in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after being launched on a high trajectory from near an airfield northwest of the North's capital, Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. "The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighbouring countries," North Korea's state media said in a statement. The North said its missiles were now capable of striking anywhere in the world. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. "The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighbouring countries," North Korea's state media said in a statement. The North said its missiles were now capable of striking anywhere in the world. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. "It appears the test was successful. If launched on a standard angle, the missile could have a range of more than 8,000 km," said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University's Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. "But we have to see more details of the new missile to determine if North Korea has acquired ICBM technology." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. "It appears the test was successful. If launched on a standard angle, the missile could have a range of more than 8,000 km," said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University's Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. "But we have to see more details of the new missile to determine if North Korea has acquired ICBM technology." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Moon, who convened a national security council meeting, said earlier the missile was believed to be an intermediate-range type, but the military was looking into the possibility it was an ICBM. Kim Joo-hyung/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Moon, who convened a national security council meeting, said earlier the missile was believed to be an intermediate-range type, but the military was looking into the possibility it was an ICBM. Kim Joo-hyung/Yonhap via REUTERS
A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
