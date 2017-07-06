Trump visits Poland
U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to First Lady Melania Trump to give a public speech at Krasinski Squaremore
People listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their bilateral meeting, as he vismore
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady of Poland more
First lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda listen to more
Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at more
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump before Trump's public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprmore
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsamore
People protest against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Przemek Wierzchowsmore
People holding portraits of President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at Krasinski Square, in Wmore
A man stands in front of a banner against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. The banner reamore
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in more
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda arrive to hold a joint news conference, in Warsaw. REmore
President Donald Trump gestures during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. Rmore
First lady Melania Trump gestures next to First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda during their visit at themore
President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as Romanian President Klaus Iohannmore
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda talk in Warsaw. Kancelaria Prezydenta RP / Krzysztof more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlmore
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior advisors of President Donald Trump, arrive aboard Air more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in more
